Volvo boosts EV line

Volvo is planning to start selling rear-wheel-drive variants of the C40 and XC40 single-motor electric cars in Thailand.

The C40 Recharge Pure Electric and XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will also be available with a single 238hp electric motor driving the rear wheels and a 69kWh battery pack offering ranges of 590km (NEDC) and 565km (NEDC) respectively.

Charging time from 10-80% takes 34 minutes with a 150kW DC quick charger.

Chris Wailes, managing director of Volvo Car (Thailand), said: "The introduction of a rear-wheel-drive single-motor electric vehicle is yet another move by Volvo towards offering only electric cars in Thailand by 2025."

Wailes added that customers are giving more importance to range and charging time. "In order to serve the demand of consumers in switching to electric cars, Volvo Cars Thailand has introduced these two variants. Together with existing models they will help widen the choices for customers so that they can choose the one that suits them best."

The retail pricing of the single-motor variants have not been finalised but they are estimated at 1,990,000 baht for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and 2,090,000 baht for the C40 Recharge Pure Electric.