Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 3.0 Ddi 4x4 (2020) review

The Isuzu D-Max has always been a favourite pickup in Thailand thanks to its strong brand. Well, it needs that.

This isn’t exactly a great time to shop for a fancy pickup used outside of the plantation. Of course, it may just be cyclical, but let’s have a quick rundown of what’s on offer in the Thai market at the moment.

Let’s start with some models that you may conveniently omit at the moment. The Chevrolet Colorado is getting very old in its current generation. As well, the American brand has just announced that it will call Thailand the quits later this year.

The Mazda BT-50 is confirmed to be replaced with an all-new model later this year, so it’s better to wait if you’re a fan of the brand.

The Nissan NP300 Navara, on the other hand, has hardly changed over the years making it so unattractive. It’s quite surprising to see a bread-winning model in Thailand being left in oblivion.

Then there’s the MG Extender. It’s a new player launched in Thailand last year with nice specs and a big body but isn’t particularly great on the move. You’d also crave for a dressed-up model, which isn’t available yet.

That leaves us with three that has already passed mid-life in their current generations but are still worth looking at. The Ford Ranger stands out with class-leading driving experience, while the Mitsubishi Triton has comfort and refinement on its cards.

The Toyota Hilux Revo, meanwhile, isn’t outstanding in any particular area but possesses a combination of everything to make it a fine all-rounder. Top that with strong brand factors.

Which leaves us with the Isuzu D-Max, the latest pickup in Thailand to be completely redesigned in all-new form. Coupled with its fabled brand credentials, the D-Max is beginning to look like an outright winner amid a generally aging competition.

Although being a complete redesign with a new body, the design language of the D-Max has evolved rather mildly.

Which isn’t really a bad thing, because the samurai-related cues (like those angled lights, front and rear) actually make the D-Max stand out with an identity in the pickup market. After all, Isuzu is a Japanese nameplate.

Likewise, there’s much to like about the way the cabin has been penned but rather more for functionality that visual aesthetics.

Various functions are bundled in the obvious places and those toggle switches on the dash feel Mercedes-like. The touchscreen itself is easy to use, if a touch bland to look at.

Perceived quality is now something to talk about in pickups, especially well-equipped double-cabs with prices budging one million baht. In this V-Cross version of the D-Max, there are soft-touch plastics in some places on the fascia and door panels.

Speaking of the cabin, the D-Max now has good levels of space to boast in-class. Apart from generous amounts of legroom, all seats are nicely shaped and comfy to sit in.

This bodes quite well for the pending brand-new BT-50 from Mazda, which has entered an agreement with Isuzu in sharing the body with this D-Max. The current-gen BT-50 is jointly developed with the Ranger.

While most things are looking good so far for the D-Max, it’s the driving abilities that really prevent it from being accomplished overall in its class.

The 3.0-litre diesel-turbo and six-speed automatic transmission may be familiar items, but the engine has been tweaked to produce 190hp and 450Nm, up from the previous 177hp and 380Nm.

Isuzu claims class-leading levels of fuel economy when compared to similarly powered rivals with some performance to talk about.

Even so, those improvements cannot be immediately felt on the move. The powertrain isn’t that responsive as you’d expect it to be and kind of feels lethargic to some sharper-responding units found in rival brands like the Hilux or Triton.

The D-Max needs an open road to really get down to its business of those 190 ponies. But the more strain you put on it, the louder its engine becomes. Overall, this motor could have felt more tractable and refined to stay competitive in its class.

As in most of its range-topping opponents, the drive system in this particular V-Cross has selectable rear- or all-wheel drive with low-range gears for enhanced mud-ploughing. Likewise, the D-Max isn’t short on driving aids, one of them being hill-descent control, as such.

The latest D-Max has gained a bigger body which has resulted in more on-road grip and ride comfort. Unlike in several of its double-cab competition, the rear suspension of the D-Max isn’t unnecessarily firm because this particular model isn’t about shifting pineapples from points A to B.

So while the D-Max goes reasonably well, it’s the secondary ride that spoils comfort whereby there’s excessive underbody vibrations and jiggling on not-so-perfect road surfaces.

The steering isn’t the best around, either. It’s light when you expect it to be, but lacks on-centre weight during cruising and is imprecise in corners.

Chassis-wise, the D-Max still trails some of its competition, with the Ranger still leading the pack when it comes to the entire driving experience.

Which is probably why the D-Max still remains a fair product when it comes to the driving bit. It’s a shame that such a strong badge isn’t accompanied by substantial abilities to upstage the competition, let alone be on par with them.

But judging from history and some undiscerning consumer patterns in the Thai pickup market, the D-Max is likely to remain a top-seller along with archrival Toyota Hilux Revo.