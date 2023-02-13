Auto review: Great Carbon footprint

For 2023, Mazda has introduced a Carbon Edition upgrade for four of its models in Thailand, coming with slight adjustments in exterior and interior styling.

Priced slightly above the standard versions, the Carbon Edition is offered for the Mazda2, Mazda3, CX-3 and the CX-30, featured in this review.

For the range-topping CX-30 2.0 SP, the Carbon Edition treatment costs an additional 12,000 baht, bringing up the retail pricing to 1,211,000 baht.

The package includes glossy black mirror caps and 18in alloy wheels, console and door panels with black leather and red stitching, plus Burgundy leather seat upholstery.

The upgrades are expected to help improve the attractiveness of the CX-30 during its mid-life period as it has to compete against a large number of rivals in the segment including the Honda HR-V, Toyota CH-R and Corolla Cross, Haval Jolion, MG VS and Nissan Kicks.

Design

Based on the Mazda3 platform, the CX-30 created quite a sensation when it was first unveiled at the Geneva Auto Show back in 2019.

Mazda has long been a brand that offers stylish designs and the CX-30 is surely one of them, winning numerous awards since it was introduced including the Golden Steering Award and Red Dot Award from Germany, and is the only Japanese finalist in the 2020 World Car Design of the Year.

Featuring Mazda's further-evolved KODO Design philosophy, the CX-30 gets its DNA from the Mazda Vision Coupe concept car and does actually stand out from the crowd.

In front, there's a strong resemblance with the Mazda3, whether it's the hexagonal front grille or sleek auto switching and auto-levelling LED headlights, although the rear end treatment is different. And of course the CX-30 being a crossover means that it also comes with matte black lower body mouldings all-round to protect the body when driving on gravel roads.

Combining flowing lines of a coupe and the robustness of a crossover, the CX-30 banks on its minimalist but sensuous design. The sweeping S-curve along the doors delivers an interesting interplay of light and shadow.

Apart from the mirror caps and wheels, the front grille, doorframe and rear spoiler also come in glossy black finish.

The interior design is another thing Mazda rarely messes up. Step into the cabin of the CX-30 2.0 SP and you are greeted with plenty of leather, glossy black and chrome accents, plus an abundance of soft touch areas (top console, door panels, centre tunnel).

The multi-function steering wheel (adjustable for reach and rake) features luxurious chrome controls and black plastic buttons as well as shift paddles for the transmission.

Like the Mazda3, the CX-30 has yet to get a fully-digital instrument panel display -- only the centre dial (which shows the speedometer) is a screen, flanked by a rev counter to the left and water temp/fuel on the right.

While there's plenty of buttons on the steering to confuse newbies, the dash is easy to read and for more convenience Mazda has thrown in head-up display as well.

Strangely the 8.8-inch centre display isn't a touchscreen and has to be operated via the Center Commander dial. Nevertheless, there's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a nice-sounding Bose sound system with 12 loudspeakers.

While it's easy to adjust the air conditioning system thanks to chrome knobs on the console, the air vents for the front passenger aren't ideally placed. A powered sunroof is also offered in the CX-30.

The driver's seat is powered and has 12-way adjustment, but the front passenger seat comes with just manual adjustment. Those in front will appreciate the comfort the seats offer as well as the large space between them.

Due to Mazda's sporty design philosophy, it is often that rear passengers have to make sacrifices, whether in terms of space or getting in and out. While there is lots of space up front, the rear passengers don't get much space, particularly headroom.

The rear seat backrests can be split-folded, to help increase the boot space from 430 litres to 1,406 litres.

In terms of safety there's a total of seven airbags plus a long list of intelligent features from the i-Activsense package including adaptive cruise control and steering assistance.

Performance

While some competitors come with hybrid powertrains and some in both petrol and hybrid, the CX-30 (as well as other Mazda models in Thailand) have yet to be electrified. Hybridisation plans have been announced by Mazda for a new family of SUVs, but the first model has yet to arrive the Thai market.

According to a Mazda announcement in October 2021, there will be a total of five new SUVs from the Hiroshima-based manufacturer starting from the CX-50 to CX-90 with all sorts of electrified powertrains ranging from 48V mild hybrids to hybrids and plugin hybrids, depending on the model and market.

Meanwhile, a product line using an EV dedicated platform will be offered in 2025 and by 2030 all Mazda models will be electrified in one way or another.

Now back to the CX-30 2.0 SP, which is powered by a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre engine capable of producing 165hp at 6,000rpm and 213Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

While the Skyactiv-G engine has its merits in the past, the 15.4kpl average fuel economy is far from impressive, particularly compared to hybrid rivals, all of which offer better than 23kpl.

A good thing the CX-30's powerplant is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that's fun to drive in manual mode, which is operated via the shift lever or steering wheel paddles. A small thumbs up goes to the shift lever pattern when changing gears manually -- forward for downshifts and backwards for upshifts.

Unfortunately, there's not much oomph from this 2.0-litre engine compared to sportier engines offered in larger markets such as the US, including the 2.5-litre engine that pumps out 191hp without a turbocharger and as much as 250hp with. Perhaps throwing in a turbocharger would do wonders for this engine for better highway performance.

While it's a common thing for a Mazda engine to rev up in a linear manner, the CX-30 2.0 SP can feel sluggish. Switching into sport mode does help beef up the throttle response and the general performance, but then the engine will burn up fuel more quickly.

However, keep your right foot planted on the metal and the CX-30 2.0 SP does make it up when it comes to top speed. While hybrids like the HR-V top out at around 170kph, the CX-30 keeps on going towards the 200kph territory if you can wait long enough.

When cruising at high speeds, the cabin of the CX-30 is noticeably quieter than rivals as well, which is another premium quality of this crossover. Thumbs up for the cabin insulation here.

In terms of handling, the CX-30 is way up there among the segment leaders (if not best in class) with refined steering feel and good body control when speeding through winding roads. It also feels stable at high speeds, reflecting the well-tuned chassis (remember it shares the same platform as the Mazda3).

The CX-30 also comes with a torque vectoring control system (usually offered in premium cars) that Mazda calls GVC Plus (G-Vectoring Control Plus). The system, offered in all Mazda models, provides smoother cornering performance as well as safer manoeuvres during emergency situations.

Verdict

The Mazda CX-30 2.0 SP Carbon Edition is a great-looking and fun-to-drive compact crossover that comes with a high-quality interior and complete safety package. But it loses out to hybrid competitors in terms of fuel economy.

What is G-Vectoring Control Plus?

The original G-Vectoring Control, the first technology in the SKYACTIV-Vehicle Dynamics series, used engine torque in response to steering inputs to provide integrated control of lateral and longitudinal acceleration forces and optimise the vertical load on each wheel for smooth and efficient vehicle motion.

GVC Plus uses the brakes to add direct yaw moment control for further enhanced handling stability. As the driver steers out of a corner by returning the steering wheel to the centre position, GVC Plus applies a light braking force to the outer wheels, providing a stabilising moment that helps restore the vehicle to straight line running.

Mazda says the system realises consistently smooth transitions between yaw, roll and pitch even under high cornering forces, improving the vehicle's ability to accurately track sudden steering inputs and crisply exit corners. In addition to improving handling in emergency collision avoidance manoeuvres, GVC Plus also offers a reassuring feeling of control when changing lanes on the highway and when driving on slippery road surfaces.

Mazda CX-30 2.0 SP Carbon Edition

Price: 1,211,000 baht

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve

Max power: 165hp@6,000rpm

Max torque: 213Nm@4,000rpm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Economy: 15.4kpl

Wheelbase: 2,655mm

Weight: 1,423kg