Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Domestic car sales up
Business

Domestic car sales up

published : 24 Jul 2019 at 10:13

writer: Piyachart Maikaew

The local car market posted 523,770 units sold in the first half of 2019, up 7.08% year-on-year, led by the top three brands - Toyota, Isuzu and Honda, according to the sales volume report from Toyota Motors Thailand.

Toyota reported the biggest growth of 20.82% for its vehicle sales from January to end June at 171,465 units, capturing a market share of 32.74%, up 2.44 percentage points from the end of 2018.

Toyota sells in many vehicle segments in Thailand - passenger cars, pickups, sports utility vehicles, pickup passenger vehicles and vans.

Isuzu made the second spot with 89,177 cars sold in the first half, up by 3.26% year-on-year. The brand took a 17.03% market share for the period.

Honda was ranked third with 64,699 cars sold in the first half, up by 8.12% with a 12.35% market share.

The fourth and fifth places were Mitsubishi (45,343 cars) and Nissan (34,577 cars). 

Amid a positive rise in the overall car market in the first half, some car brands remained a contraction during the six months. Mazda came at sixth place with 31,931 cars sold for the period, a 4.95% drop.

US car brand Ford posted 26,984 units sold, down by 17.42% year-on-year. 

Suzuki sales also fell by 12.25% to 12,138 units in the first half.

Chinese-owned MG moved up to eighth place from ninth with 13,067 units sold, a 8.64% rise in the first half.

Premium car sales dropped in the first half of 2019, led by two German brands. Mercedes-Benz posted 7,289 units sold for the period, down by 3.08% and BMW (Mini included) posted a 1.51% drop to 5,474 units.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

China would 'go to war' to prevent Taiwan's independence

BEIJING: China's defence ministry warned on Wednesday that it was ready to go to war to prevent Taiwan gaining independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island.

13:57
Business

Fake meat firm mounts challenge to legal curbs

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Tofurky Co, which produces plant-based alternatives to meat, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday claiming an Arkansas law that bans the use of "meat'' in the labeling of its products violates free speech rights.

12:46
Thailand

Debatable choice

The environment minister orders a review of the decision not to prosecute a resort accused of forest encroachment which was the venue of a meeting of PPRP MPs on Monday.

12:40