Domestic car sales up

The local car market posted 523,770 units sold in the first half of 2019, up 7.08% year-on-year, led by the top three brands - Toyota, Isuzu and Honda, according to the sales volume report from Toyota Motors Thailand.

Toyota reported the biggest growth of 20.82% for its vehicle sales from January to end June at 171,465 units, capturing a market share of 32.74%, up 2.44 percentage points from the end of 2018.

Toyota sells in many vehicle segments in Thailand - passenger cars, pickups, sports utility vehicles, pickup passenger vehicles and vans.

Isuzu made the second spot with 89,177 cars sold in the first half, up by 3.26% year-on-year. The brand took a 17.03% market share for the period.

Honda was ranked third with 64,699 cars sold in the first half, up by 8.12% with a 12.35% market share.

The fourth and fifth places were Mitsubishi (45,343 cars) and Nissan (34,577 cars).

Amid a positive rise in the overall car market in the first half, some car brands remained a contraction during the six months. Mazda came at sixth place with 31,931 cars sold for the period, a 4.95% drop.

US car brand Ford posted 26,984 units sold, down by 17.42% year-on-year.

Suzuki sales also fell by 12.25% to 12,138 units in the first half.

Chinese-owned MG moved up to eighth place from ninth with 13,067 units sold, a 8.64% rise in the first half.

Premium car sales dropped in the first half of 2019, led by two German brands. Mercedes-Benz posted 7,289 units sold for the period, down by 3.08% and BMW (Mini included) posted a 1.51% drop to 5,474 units.