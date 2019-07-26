NBTC: New ratings system costly

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission says the inclusion of online platforms in the new system for TV viewership ratings would be expensive to survey.

Yesterday, the broadcasting regulator held a meeting with concerned parties, ranging from TV digital operators and media agencies to rating surveyors, to gauge their opinions about the new system for ratings.

"The new ratings system must reflect what people are actually watching to help broadcasters survive," said Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the NBTC.

The NBTC wants to combine TV viewing via all platforms in the new system, including terrestrial digital TV, satellite TV and over-the-top platforms, such as YouTube and Netflix, showing the results in real time.

Mr Takorn said a proposal has been raised that online media should be included in the new system, but "the hindrance is the steep cost involved".

Media agencies insist the new ratings system must reflect the popularity of TV programmes in detail, covering viewership time of programmes and advertisements.

The agencies also want analysis to determine whether viewers make up the groups targeted for advertisements, he said.

Mr Takorn said the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting proposed the regulator request a budget of 431 million baht to create the new TV ratings system.

He said the NBTC will need to consider a suitable budget following the invocation of Section 44 to assist digital TV operators, which also included support for a new TV rating system.

The money will be drawn from the Broadcasting and Tele- communications Research and Development Fund for the Public Interest, said Mr Takorn.

When the budget is determined, the NBTC will inform the association, which will select the a firm to carry out the TV ratings survey.

Pravit Maleenont, a member of the executive board at BEC World, which operates Channel 3, said each TV channel spends 120 million baht a year to survey the popularity of their TV programmes.

"As all operators are facing dwindling revenues and financial crises, I want to know whether it is possible for the NBTC to step in to provide financial support for the ratings survey," said Mr Pravit.