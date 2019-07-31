Prayut to take charge of economy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday greets Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his visit to Thailand to join the six-day Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, which runs until Saturday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Academics and business leaders have welcomed a move by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to oversee the economy himself as part of urgent efforts to drive economic growth and address bread-and-butter concerns.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Gen Prayut said that the meeting approved the establishment of an economic cabinet which he said he will head himself to ensure consistency of policy direction.

Under the previous coup-installed government, there was no formal economic cabinet. At the time, the economy was only handled by an economic team led by Somkid Jatusripitak, now a deputy prime minister in the current government.

The economic team comprised mainly of military top brass and members of the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order.

In this current government, each coalition party is pushing for the implementation of their election pledges, so the prime minister has to take direct control over policy direction, observers noted.

Gen Prayut said on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry is considering short-term measures to stimulate the economy, which focus on domestic consumption, tourism and expediting the spending of state agencies and state enterprises.

Varakorn Samakoses, a member of the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC), said he agreed with Gen Prayut's decision to change his working style from the previous government, which saw the deputy prime minister take charge of the economy.

Since the current government is a multi-party coalition, it is necessary for the prime minister to work in a mode of "centralised control" to ensure economic policy remains coherent, Mr Varakorn said.

Allowing the deputy prime ministers from various parties to push for their own policies could lead to a lack of consistency, he said, adding that one of the top priorities is for the government to support medium-sized businesses which have been hit by online competition.

Danuvas Sagarik, a lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration, said that the trend of global leaders attaching importance to the economy is growing.

"If he does not look after the economy himself, it will be difficult to solve the country's problems, he said.

He cited opinion polls which indicate that the people want the government to address bread-and-butter issues.

Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said that Gen Prayut taking charge of the economic cabinet will have a positive psychological impact in terms of boosting investor confidence.

"With the prime minister taking charge of economic affairs, there are hopes that significant changes will take place," Mr Supant said.

Chonrungsee Chalermchaikit, president of the Thai SME Federation, said that if Gen Prayut wants to turn the economy around, he should listen to advice from economic experts before making any decisions.

Gen Prayut on Tuesday delegated supervisory duties to his five deputies in the cabinet meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon will look after four ministries -- labour, digital economy and society, interior, and natural resources and environment.

Mr Somkid will take care of four ministries -- finance, foreign, higher education and energy. He will also be in charge of the offices of the NESDC and Board of Investment.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam will supervise the Justice Ministry, with the exception of the Department of Special Investigation, which will be supervised by the prime minister himself, as well as the education and culture ministries.

Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit, leader of the Democrat Party, will take care of the ministries of social development and human security, agriculture and commerce -- the three portfolios his party are already in charge of.

Likewise, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, will supervise the three ministries headed by him and his MPs -- public health, tourism and transport.