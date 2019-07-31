Smart city scheme tempts 20 candidates

Government wants 30 such hubs by 2020

Mr Nuttapon tells the audience at Smart City Thailand Roadshow all large urban areas in Thailand should become smart cities.

Twenty cities in nine provinces have submitted proposals to apply for the government's smart city project, according to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa).

The nine provinces are Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Yala and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said the National Smart City Committee has opened the door to cities that want to join the scheme to submit their proposals for evaluation and approval since May.

He said these cities need to meet five criterion: have clear geographical boundaries and smart city goals; have infrastructure investment and a development plan; have a design for an open and secure city data platform; provide smart city solutions; and have a sustainable management model.

Approved cities are entitled to use the Smart City Thailand logo and are allowed to apply for investment privileges from the Board of Investment.

Under the scheme, seven smart city dimensions will be underscored. They are economy, mobility, energy, living, people, governance and environment.

Ten zones in seven provinces have begun to see smart city transformation, Mr Nuttapon said.

These provinces are Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao.

Yala and Nakhon Ratchasima are both planning to develop smart cities.

Ubon Ratchathani expressed interest in joining the scheme but has yet to submit a proposal.

The government aims to turn 30 cities in 24 provinces into smart cities by 2020, and targets 100 cities across the country by 2022.

Mr Nuttapon said all large urban areas in provinces should be developed under the smart city scheme.

In these provinces, city development companies involving state and private cooperation should be established to help push smart city schemes forward, he said.

These companies can also serve as a source of funding for the project, said Mr Nuttapon.

Several such companies have already been established in Phuket, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen.

This public-private partnership, he said, could help enhance the use and management of city assets, embrace innovative businesses and accelerate approaches to become smart cities.

Depa held a seminar yesterday on smart cities in Bangkok to coach the capital's leaders to formulate new ideas for the project.

The Smart City Thailand Roadshow seminar drew almost 100 participants from both the public and private sectors.

Similar events had been held earlier in Khon Kaen, Yala, Phitsanulok, Krabi and Chon Buri.

Khachit Chatchawanit, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said Bangkok is one of the 26 pilot cities participating in the Asean Smart Cities Network (ASCN).

Bangkok has a mission to become a pilot and model smart city in Asean, said Mr Khachit.

Bangkok is scheduled to host the ASCN conference and exhibition from Aug 22-24, creating a venue where participants can craft a development framework for 26 cities.