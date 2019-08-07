Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
2 Thai cities up for creative awards
Business

2 Thai cities up for creative awards

published : 7 Aug 2019 at 18:30

newspaper section: Business

writer: Dusida Worrachaddejchai

Bangkok and Sukhothai have been nominated to compete as Unesco Creative Cities in November.
Bangkok and Sukhothai have been nominated to compete as Unesco Creative Cities in November.

Bangkok and Sukhothai have been nominated by the Culture Ministry to compete as Unesco Creative Cities in November.

The two are among four shortlisted by the Culture Ministry and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) for the 2019 Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Thaweebhong Wichaidit, director-general of Dasta, said Sukhothai was selected because of its abundance of local handicrafts, namely Sangkhalok ceramic ware and silverware, dubbing the area the City of Crafts and Folk Arts.

Bangkok was nominated as a City of Design.

Since the first nomination in 2015, Thailand already won two Unesco Creative Cities: Phuket as the City of Gastronomy and Chiang Mai as the City of Crafts and Folk Arts in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Mr Thaweebhong said Suphan Buri and Nan were dropped from consideration.

“Even though two were not picked by the ministry this year, we will keep improving communities to be ready and re-submit them once again for the next contest in two years,” he said.

To prepare Nan for the next competition, Dasta and the Tourism and Sports Ministry today signed a memorandum of understanding with Chulalongkorn University for the development of creative tourism in community-based destinations in the province.

It will use 54.4 million baht to run the project which will cover Nan and destinations along the Andaman coast.

The development of creative tourism in Nan consists of eight sub-projects to prepare the community to provide tourism products for new generation travellers, especially independent tourists from China.

He said such tourists from the mainland tend to travel to Luang Prabang in Laos and stop at Nan.

For the Andaman coast, projects will focus on multicultural dimension thanks to several ethnic groups and mixed-race population from southern Myanmar’s Myeik province.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar Times founder jailed for 13 years on drugs charges

YANGON: A Myanmar court on Wednesday jailed an Australian publisher for 13 years on drugs charges, a year after police uncovered a stash of methamphetamines and opium at his home, his lawyer said.

19:23
Business

2 Thai cities up for creative awards

Bangkok and Sukhothai have been nominated by the Culture Ministry to compete as Unesco Creative Cities in November.

18:30
Thailand

Roads a priority

PM Prayut makes his first visit to the far South, and promises a better 4-lane road system and, eventually, high-speed trains and dual tracks.

18:22