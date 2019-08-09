TAT campaign eyes short-haul markets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand launches a campaign to entice tourists from neighbouring countries and India to visit the country. (Bangkok Post photo)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hopes its new marketing campaign could lure 200,000 visitors from seven growing markets in Asia.

Kicked off on Thursday, the campaign called "Give Me Five" is set to increase shopping among tourists from CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) as well as Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT's deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific, expects the promotion to contribute 8.5 billion baht in income when it finishes at the end of September.

Thai Airways International and Thai Smile, together with leading retailers The Mall Group, Central Group and the Ratchaprasong Business District Association, offer privileges for the programme including five free kilogrammes of baggage weight and up to a 50% shopping discount.

Mr Chattan said short-haul markets, where people can travel easily and often within the region, are the key targets of the TAT.

Moreover, Asian tourists tend to spend more than Westerners on souvenirs and products for themselves and family members, friends and colleagues.

He said independent travellers in Asia are the main target of this tourism promotion, as well as women and incentive groups, particularly Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and incentives) travellers from India.

Mr Chattan said the TAT will continue the Give Me Five campaign next year if the programme is a success this year.

It is considering increasing the baggage weight and working with more airlines and retailers for the next campaign.

The TAT also plans to partner with producers of popular products among Asian visitors and enlisting the goods in the shopping campaign for the coming high season.

Based on TAT's study, there are several Thai products such as Cha Tra Mue Thai tea, Snail White brand cosmetic products, handbags and textile products from Naraya that are popular among visitors, especially Chinese tourists. For the Indian market, Koh-Kae peanut snacks and clothing are favourites, while Vietnamese tourists buy a lot of electric appliances.

This year, the TAT forecasts tourism income from the Asian market at 1.2 trillion baht, with revenue from shopping accounting for 300 billion.