Transit-oriented prototype cities named
Business

Transit-oriented prototype cities named

Ministry picks sites in Pattaya, Ayutthaya and Khon Kaen to integrate mass transit and town planning

published : 16 Aug 2019 at 15:59

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

Pattaya is one of the three locations chosen as prototype cities under the Transport Ministry's so-called
Pattaya is one of the three locations chosen as prototype cities under the Transport Ministry's so-called "Transit-Oriented Development". (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Pattaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district in Ayutthaya province, and Muang district in Khon Kaen province have been chosen as prototype cities under the Transport Ministry's so-called "Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)".

Under the TOD, transport connectivity and mass transit will serve as the base of development. Moreover, it will also serve as a draft of town planning and land use, Chaiwat Thongkamkoon, permanent secretary for transport said on Friday in a seminar on TOD masterplan.

The ministry created the TOD to better integrate transportation into town planning, to promote better land use, and push economic and social development.

The TOD will be used as one of the guiding principles for urban development between 2018 -2037.

The ministry picked these three cities as they are situated in different regions and because each has displayed its readiness, he said. For instance, Pattaya can integrate with the new high-speed train project and Eastern Economic Corridor.

He said a public hearing will be held to gather people's opinion on the drafting of the development blueprint for these three TOD prototype cities.

