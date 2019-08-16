Section
Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Rupert Hogg resigns
Business

published : 16 Aug 2019 at 16:49

writer: Reuters

Cathay Pacific Airways cheif executive officer Rupert Hogg has resigned following a week of scrutiny by the Chinese aviation regulator. (Reuters photo)
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday cheif executive officer Rupert Hogg had resigned and named Augustus Tang as the new chief following a week of scrutiny by the Chinese aviation regulator.

The airline said Paul Loo had resigned as chief customer and commercial officer, to be replaced by the head of its low-cost arm Hong Kong Express, Ronald Lam.

The company statement said Hogg and Loo had confirmed they had resigned to take responsibility as leaders of the company in view of recent events and they were not aware of any disagreements with the board.

Cathay, which has been under pressure from the Chinese aviation regulator for staff actions relating to protests in Hong Kong, said it was fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" and was confident Hong Kong would have a great future. 

