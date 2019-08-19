Jeju, Bangkok, Da Nang top 3 travel picks for South Koreans

Bangkok is one of the top three destinations for South Koreans during the holiday period next month. (Photo by Pongpet Mekloy)

Jeju Island at the southern tip, Bangkok and Vietnamese hide-out Da Nang are favourite destinations for South Koreans to spend during a holiday next month, with Japanese locations off the list amid diplomatic and trade row.

Global travel search engine Skyscanner analysed airline ticket searches by South Koreans for Sept 11-15 and found that Jeju, Bangkok and Da Nang held the top three spots as choices for them during the Chuseok holiday period starting from Sept 12-15, Pulse reported on Monday.

The holiday period in South Korea is restricted due to shorter days and anti-Japan sentiment.

Vietnam’s Da Nang was the top pick by group tourists. The fourth largest city in Vietnam has become South Koreans’ value-for-money vacationing destination. The city has My Khe Beach that was voted the top six most beautiful beaches of the planet and many tourist spots including Hoi An ancient town, Bana Hills and Marble Mountains.

Single tourists showed their highest interest in Jeju, followed by Bangkok and Da Nang.

Jeju Island has long been the nation’s most popular domestic holiday destination thanks to its beautiful beaches and natural attractions such as Halla Mountain and parasitic volcanoes. It has many famous restaurants, cafes and traditional markets, and convenient public transportation system.



