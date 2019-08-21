Section
Energy Ministry readies renewables scheme to cut CO2
Business

Energy Ministry readies renewables scheme to cut CO2

published : 21 Aug 2019 at 17:40

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

The Energy Ministry plans to launch the “One Community, One Power Plant” scheme for renewable resources in September to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Kulit Sombatsiri, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said this plan follows the decarbonisation concept as the government is concerned about climate change.

“Relevant agencies are designing the procedure for granting licences and business models,” he said.

“The tentative condition is for joint ventures between private companies and local communities.”

Mr Kulit said each power plant under this plan has to be capable of connecting to an high voltage transmission line in order to distribute power to the state grid.

Renewable resources are waste from agricultural processes such as maize, rice and rubber. The farm waste will be gathered and fired as biomass and biogas.

“This plan is a sustainable concept to tackle the current smog crisis that is widespread in the country and is projected to happen again from December to March,” he said.

“The crisis is caused by farmers burning agriculture waste, so farm waste will be fed into the power generation system instead of being burnt and released into the air.”

Mr Kukit said the scheme will be financed by the state-run Energy Conservation Fund, which collects a levy from oil users of 10 satang per litre.

Three state power agencies — Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authority — have been ordered to study potential locations that match with the power grid.

