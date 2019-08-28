Central Village 'passes ICAO rules'

An artist's impression shows Central Village, a luxury new outlet due to open near Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday. (Central Village photo)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has denied that Central Village, a luxury new outlet due to open near Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday, risks violating International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has yet to enquire about the matter, said CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop on Tuesday in response to media reports that the new mall might be in breach of ICAO directives.

The airport operator has warned that the 184-rai luxury mall development could cause traffic congestion on roads to Suvarnabhumi and that lighting in the area poses an aviation risk to pilots. It also alleges the developer lacked proper authorisation.

The CAAT has already reassured AoT that the height of the new mall "isn't against aviation safety standards", said Mr Chula.

Certain activities that will, however, have to be prohibited at the new mall include laser beam shows, high-frequency sounds and flying lanterns or fireworks, according to Mr Chula.

Aside from these special cases, the mall should be treated like other buildings near the airport, he said.

"We can't simply stop it [the new mall] from doing this and that, and any request to ban its activities should be considered on a case-by-case basis," he said. "Many airports in other countries have a shopping mall near them. Don Mueang airport, too, has a golf course adjacent to it."

The project owner, Central Pattana Plc (CPN) said in a statement on Monday night it had developed the project legally over the past five years and had legitimate permission for the construction from the Highways Department, the Bang Chalong TAO and the CAAT.

The 5-billion-baht luxury mall had been scheduled to open this Saturday but AoT blocked the entrance last Thursday, said the CPN statement.

"The company is confident that the government can resolve the situation so that cooperation will lead to economic and tourism benefits for the country, and about 170 shops and 1,000 employees can start trading as scheduled," the company stated.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Transport Ministry and the Interior Ministry to look into the legality of the new mall.