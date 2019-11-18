Dasta adds community routes

Traditional lifestyles at a coconut garden in Takien Tia community are open for tourists to see.

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) is introducing new community-based tourism routes in an effort to redefine Pattaya.

"We would like to diversify tourism attractions in Pattaya from sea, sun and sand by using authentic communities to serve the demand for new tourism trends," said Dasta director-general Thaweebhong Wichaidit.

The agency expects the new destinations to help expand the length of tourist stays in Pattaya, averaging four days a trip, and create more tourism income for locals.

Under the plan, Dasta will offer three community-based tourism routes as part of a tour at PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2019. These tours are expected to have 250 conference participants, including foreign tour agencies, to experience tourism in Pattaya away from the famous beach attractions.

The tours will take place Nov 27-29 in Pattaya.

The first route will let tourists enjoy sustainable tourism activities at the royally initiated Siri Charoenwat forest plantation. The activities include retreat water resources with EM balls, check dams and salt licks at wildlife reserves. Participants can visit the hundred-year-old Ban Sak Ngaew Chinese community, which preserves old wooden houses and Thai-Chinese local lifestyles.

The Sak Ngaew community is only open for tourists on Saturdays, and an average of 6,000 travellers visit the area every year, spending about 500 baht per person.

The second route explores the traditional way of life at a coconut garden in Takien Tia community, including handicrafts such as making Puang Mahotara (traditional hanging bouquets made from colourful paper) and folding pandan leaves into flowers.

"We've partnered with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau to promote the Takien Tia community as a potential destination for foreign Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) travellers and their family members," Mr Thaweebhong said.

The last route consists of Thai agriculture in the Nong Prue community and traditional khon performances in the Nong Palai community.

Mr Thaweebhong said foreigners can experience traditional rice farming processes such as ploughing the field, seeding and harvesting during the rice season from June to December. The Nong Palai community offers a panorama of Thai, Chinese and Islamic cultures.

Dasta today will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to help promote community-based tourism by using the TAT's marketing tools such as hosting media familiarisation trips.

There are 34 communities nationwide ready to serve as tourism destinations.