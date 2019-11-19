Survey finds AI adoption still nascent

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in Thailand is still in the early stages, with chatbot, robotic process automation (RPA) and consumer segmentation among the top targets for businesses, according to a survey by IMC Institute, a tech research and training organisation.

"Businesses in Thailand have high awareness of the benefits and importance of AI in reshaping industries, but they still have not deployed much effort or funding in that direction because of a lack of expertise," said Thanachart Numnonda, executive director of IMC Institute.

The AI Thailand Readiness survey gauged the opinions of 113 businesses and public organisations between September and October 2019. The survey was commissioned in partnership with Optimus Thailand, a tech consultancy.

Some 74.1% of the respondents said they thought AI would radically change the industry they are operating in. Only 16% said they thought AI would have a limited impact on their industry, while the rest said they were unsure whether it would have an effect.

Some 10.7% said they have used AI and 39.3% said they are studying it, while 25.9% said they have plans to use it.

Of those who plan to use AI, 60.7% said they would opt for chatbots, and 49.1% said they are interested in RPA. Some 48.2% said they would favour consumer categorisation.

According to the survey, 50% of the executives realise the significance of using AI, while 35.1% believe it is moderately important. Another 14.3% said they have not yet paid attention to the technology.

Some 49.1% said they have basic knowledge about AI and 30.4% said they have a fair knowledge of the technology. Only 11.6% said they have good knowledge about AI.

Mr Thanachart said policymakers should prioritise AI strategies for the country by leveraging AI core technology. Regulations should be upgraded as AI rapidly changes, he said.

"If regulations are too strict, businesses will refrain from rolling out technology to avoid penalties," said Mr Thanachart.

Additionally, big data analytics is likely to be broadly adopted to enhance competitiveness, he said. Digital transformation is taking place among operators focused on using technology, said Mr Thanachart.

These operators are also exploring ways to build corporate culture, create new business units as well as improve customer experiences, he said.

Mr Thanachart stressed the national digital ID scheme would spur the use of biometrics and digital identity tech investment. Cybersecurity and blockchain technology will also gain traction, he said.