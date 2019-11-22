Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Egat International builds coal-fired power plant in Vietnam
Business

Egat International builds coal-fired power plant in Vietnam

published : 22 Nov 2019 at 16:38

writer: Reuters

An artist's impression shows the Quang Tri 1 under construction in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. (Photo from egati.co.th website)
An artist's impression shows the Quang Tri 1 under construction in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. (Photo from egati.co.th website)

HANOI: EGAT International Co started construction on Friday of a 55 trillion dong ($2.37 billion) coal-fired power plant in central Vietnam, Vietnamese state media reported.

The 1,320-megawatt Quang Tri 1 plant is being built in Quang Tri province, reported Vietnam News Agency. Egat International is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

Vietnam, one of Asia's fastest growing economies, has become more reliant on coal for electricity production, even as it promotes renewables.

Vietnam's coal imports in the first 10 months of this year more than doubled from a year earlier to 36.8 million tonnes, government data showed.

The coal, sourced mainly from Australia and Indonesia, is used mostly for an expanding fleet of coal-fired power plants.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

No joy for airlines seeking waivers, cuts in HK airport fees

No news looks like bad news for airlines hoping for financial relief from the government or Hong Kong International Airport to cope with sharp declines in business after more than five months of unrest in the city.

17:02
Thailand

ARL plans B20 off-peak flat fare

Airport Rail Link is looking to introduce a 20-baht flat rate fare during off-peak hours, anticipating it would increase the number of commuter trips to 100,000 a day next year.

17:00
Business

Egat International builds coal-fired power plant in Vietnam

HANOI: EGAT International Co started construction on Friday of a 55 trillion dong ($2.37 billion) coal-fired power plant in central Vietnam, Vietnamese state media reported.

16:38