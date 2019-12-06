Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Consumer confidence lowest in 67 months
Business

Consumer confidence lowest in 67 months

published : 6 Dec 2019 at 17:22

writer: Post Reporters

The consumer confidence index fell to 69.1 in November, the lowest in 67 months, on concerns about politics and the economy, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce reported on Friday.

The index dropped for the ninth consecutive month. It was at 70.7 in October.

Despite economic stimulus measures from the government, consumers felt uncertain about political stability and economic recovery in light of the decline in exports and the global economic situation given the trade war between China and the United States, and Brexit, said Preeda Phothong, deputy director of the UTCC's centre for business and economic forecasting.

UTCC vice president for research Thanavath Phonvichai said consumers doubted the economy would recover. If  confidence continues to recede, extending its decline to one year, or beyond next February, it could affect overall economic growth, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cambodian worker killed as wall collapses

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Cambodian construction worker was killed and another one badly injured when a section of concrete wall weighing over 3 tonnes fell onto them during strong winds at a construction site in Bang Phli district on Friday.

18:17
Business

Construction of new Phnom Penh airport on schedule

PHNOM PENH: Construction of a new airport that will serve Phnom Penh is on track and could be completed as early as 2023, the developer said.

17:24
Thailand

Clothing fraud victims file complaint

Victims of an online fraud have asked the police to arrest a clothing merchant they say duped them into investing about 10 million baht before vanishing.

17:23