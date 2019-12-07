Tech veteran turns focus to Thailand 4.0

Mr Dhanawat joined Microsoft Thailand two years ago as managing director.

Being sincere to build trust, staying positive, pushing boundaries and having a long-term plan are aspects of the philosophy that has cast Dhanawat Suthumpun, managing director of Microsoft Thailand, as one of the leaders of a local tech industry in which he has had a hand for more than 25 years.

Mr Dhanawat, 50, tells the Bangkok Post that his plan is for Microsoft to play a part in driving forward Thailand 4.0 initiatives.

Finance background

Mr Dhanawat started his career as an accountant at IBM Thailand, where his sister, Dusit Thani chief executive Suphajee Suthumpun, worked at the time. He later served as a leasing representative for IBM.

After earning an MBA in the US, he returned to Thailand and worked at a financial institution for six months before being persuaded to rejoin IBM by Thanwa Laohasiriwong, who was managing director.

At IBM, he rose through the ranks to become general manager for telecommunications in the Asean region, based in Singapore.

"I have learned from many figures who served as role models in management, as well as process and methods of how an international organisation works," Mr Dhanawat says. "I've always loved technology, as it helps enable other people and businesses to increase their productivity."

After 18 years at IBM, Mr Dhanawat moved to Hewlett-Packard Thailand, where he served as managing director and general manager of the enterprise group. He played a monumental role in reorganising the firm, building an ecosystem of partners and broadening new markets, including banks, which are now some of the key clients of the company.

Microsoft journey

Mr Dhanawat joined Microsoft Thailand two years ago as managing director. In the position, he is interested not just in ways to lead the company, but also the role the firm can play in moving the country forward.

"On my wish list is to make the Microsoft platform help push forward Thailand 4.0 along with other stakeholders," he says.

According to Mr Dhanawat, Microsoft is transforming itself from a software provider to a cloud service operator that generates income through subscriptions or pay-per-use.

"We hope that the local operating unit will earn nearly 100% of revenue from cloud services, or as much as possible, up from the current 40-50%," he says. "It might be hard to reach 100%, as it also depends on customers."

Digital skills boost

Microsoft's collaboration with the government in digital skills training will be enhanced, Mr Dhanawat says, with the number of allied universities providing training services projected to increase from 25 this year to 200 in the future.

So far, short courses in data science, programming and cloud technology have been provided for university students.

Next year, training services will expand to the actual workforce. Employees will be reskilled and awarded certificates for the courses they attend.

Microsoft also wants to train kids in coding and provide an innovative teacher programme through a partnership with the Office of the Basic Education Commission.

Additionally, Microsoft is working with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency to provide a platform for a national AI centre scheme, whereby startups can access tools for smart farming development.

Mr Dhanawat says SET 100 companies are becoming active in digital transformation, while ordinary businesses are just entering a basic level of transition, including expanded sales through online channels.

Such businesses, he says, need to think big and globally in the same way conglomerates do.

"I noticed that France's population is close to that of Thailand, but France has a larger economy because it has many global firms, such as Airbus and L'Oreal," Mr Dhanawat says, adding that uniqueness is key to gaining a competitive edge.

Customer success

Mr Dhanawat says he always encourages his team to visit customers and hear their concerns, rather than spending time in meetings at the office.

"We focus on customer success," he says, adding that the company works with customers to ensure optimal usage of cloud services and cost savings. "We create trust and loyalty among customers from our help, rather than make them use our cloud strictly to gain money."

The company also has a "customer success" unit that focuses on assisting customers and ensuring they attain sustainable growth.

Cultivating trust

Mr Dhanawat says those in leadership must dedicate themselves to the team. If there are obstacles, leaders need to stay up front and tackle them alongside the team.

If there is achievement, the team must be at the front to be recognised, as "this helps empower them to take risks".

Sincerity can also help build trust among the team, Mr Dhanawat says.

During times of reorganisation, when some roles may have to disappear, it's important to have a clear plan for change and let the employees decide what they would choose.

"Some employees may no longer work for the company, but we are still friends," Mr Dhanawat says.

For Microsoft's leadership, it's crucial for leaders to communicate clearly and enable teams to envisage the same direction or common goals.

Leaders need to have passion and stay positive, he says, adding: "Every challenge or crisis always has opportunity."

Additionally, leaders must set out short-, medium- and long-term goals and gauge results, which can be measured in numbers.

"I believe in the power of numbers, which can be used for measurement in a tangible way," Mr Dhanawat says.

He draws energy and positive thinking from his passion to do right for the country before he dies. He also picked up advice from his mother, who said: "If you are tired, just think you still have a good chance to do things that others don't have the opportunity to do and that you must do your best."

Mr Dhanawat says he always thinks big, takes risks, embarks on new business development and challenges himself. "This is similar to triathlon, which is one of my favourite sports, which always makes me push the boundaries," he says.

In his view, leaders need to set out long-term plans even in a rapidly changing environment that makes it difficult to come up with short-term plans.

A long-term plan lets leaders see how the business can transform. "Don't focus only on the short-term target," Mr Dhanawat says.

His finance background also instilled in him a penchant for logical thinking and understanding the business overview.

AI-embedded products

In 2020, many Microsoft products will be embedded with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Mr Dhanawat says.

Machine learning through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 service can assist users in predicting sales. The system can assess each salesperson's ability to close the sale and gauge external factors that could affect sales, such as GDP growth.

Telesales can also capitalise on machine learning by recommending potential customers and examining their data, ranging from events in which they participated to software they downloaded and the products they are using.

AI-powered communication tools, such as chatbots, will gain momentum in 2020, according to Mr Dhanawat, who says chatbots can help online merchants handle a greater number of customers at once.

But he expressed reservations about speech recognition for the Thai language, saying the technology still needs improvement.