Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Unemployment inches higher
Business

Unemployment inches higher

published : 10 Dec 2019 at 13:09

writer: Online Reporters

The unemployment rate in Thailand inched higher to 1.1% in November, up from 1% in the corresponding month last year, the Bank of Thailand reported on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed increased by 60,200 from the previous year to 429,300  people and the number of employed rose by 550 to 37.71 million. 

The largest number of people were employed in the agriculture sector (11.9 million), manufacturing (6.12 million), accommodation (2.8 million), and construction (2.15%).

In October, the jobless rate was lower at 0.9%.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Smog returns to Bangkok

Smog returned to Bangkok with PM 2.5 dust exceeding safe levels at seven monitoring stations on Tuesday morning, up to 57 microgrammes per cubic metre of air.

13:15
Business

Unemployment inches higher

The unemployment rate in Thailand inched higher to 1.1% in November, up from 1% in the corresponding month last year, the Bank of Thailand reported on Tuesday.

13:09
World

Interstellar comet arriving in time for New Year

NEW YORK: It came out of the northern sky, a frozen breath of gas and dust from the genesis of some distant star, launched across the galaxy by the gravitational maelstroms that accompany the birth of worlds.

12:10