Unemployment inches higher

The unemployment rate in Thailand inched higher to 1.1% in November, up from 1% in the corresponding month last year, the Bank of Thailand reported on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed increased by 60,200 from the previous year to 429,300 people and the number of employed rose by 550 to 37.71 million.

The largest number of people were employed in the agriculture sector (11.9 million), manufacturing (6.12 million), accommodation (2.8 million), and construction (2.15%).

In October, the jobless rate was lower at 0.9%.