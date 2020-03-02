Suthiporn passes away aged 89

Section
published : 2 Mar 2020 at 20:53

writer: Post Reporters

Suthiporn Chirathivat, honorary president of Central Group, passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

He died of old age, according to a statement released by his family.

Suthiporn was among eight siblings born to Tian and his wife, Wann Chirathivat. Together with his siblings, Suthiporn helped his father turn Central into a leading shopping retailer.

His father had groomed Suthiporn to become a key executive at Central Group since his childhood.

Suthiporn began his studies at Wat Raja-o-ros School and later Amnuay Silpa School. But because his father wanted his children to acquire foreign language and business skills, he had Suthiporn transfer to Assumption College, a Catholic all-boys school known for its foreign language teaching.

His elder brothers, Samrit and Vanchai, had already studied there.

After his graduation, Suthiporn was appointed to supervise both domestic and foreign purchasing, while his two brothers were placed in charge of foreign business and audio sales, respectively.

He also devoted his life for charity and was known for his contributions to education and religion. In 1995, he was granted a royal insignia, the 1st Class of the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn.

He married Chiemchitt Harnkittiwat in 1956. They had three children.

