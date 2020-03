Tourist arrivals plummet 44.3% in February due to coronavirus

An aerial photo shows unused tourist buses parked on a lot near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP)

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3% in February from a year earlier, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, tumbled 85.3%, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a meeting of tourism operators.