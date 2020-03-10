Finance Ministry scraps 'cash gift' plan

The Finance Ministry on Monday scrapped the proposed "cash gifts" for low-income earners to help cushion the impact of Covid-19.

The decision came shortly after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced earlier in the day that the proposal was on hold and would not be forwarded for cabinet consideration on Tuesday.

Fiscal Policy Office director Lawan Saengsanit said other measures are enough to support the economy over the next three to four months.

Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said yesterday the ministry would today submit a list of suggested measures to alleviate hardship caused by Covid-19 to the cabinet. They would include the return of the home electricity meter deposit to 21 million households and a temporary reduction in electricity rates.

Energy policymakers yesterday approved a 44-billion-baht budget to help reduce costs for lower-income earners, businesses, hotels and resorts affected by the outbreak.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee (Epac), chaired by Mr Sontirat, said measures involve three segments.

Households will have their meter deposits returned, totalling 30 billion baht nationwide currently kept by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) or Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA).

The deposits range from 300 to 6,000 baht per meter. Epac also approved extending the bill payment window from 45 days to six months, for bills issued in April and May.