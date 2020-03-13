SET trading halted again

(Bangkok Post file photo)

Trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand board was halted on Friday morning, for the second straight day, as a circuit breaker was triggered following a 10% plunge.

Trading was paused from 9.59am to 10.29am. Pre-open trading period is set at 10.19am.

The is only the fifth time in history a circuit breaker has activated to curb excessive volatility on the SET.

The SET index fell by 111.52 points to 1, 003.39 in turnover worth 4 billion baht.

The SET triggered a circuit breaker four times in the past to handle high-volatility trade.

The first was in 2006 when the Bank of Thailand temporarily imposed capital controls. The second and third times occurred on Oct 10 and 27 during the 2008 subprime crisis.

There are two stages for using a circuit breaker. The first occurs if the SET index falls by 10% from the previous day's close. All trading in listed securities will be halted for 30 minutes.

The second stage occurs if the index falls by 20%, or another 10%, from the previous day's close. Trading in all listed securities will be halted for one hour.