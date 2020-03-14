Section
Isetan to exit Thailand after 28 years
Business

Japanese retailer's lease at CentralWorld expires in August

published : 14 Mar 2020 at 19:39

(Public Hit Co photo)
The Japanese retailer Isetan will pull out of Thailand after 28 years after the rental contract for its Bangkok department store ends in August.

Isetan Thailand issued a statement saying it would end the operation of the store at CentralWorld in Bangkok on Aug 31, when its contract for the space with Central Pattana Plc ends.

Restaurants on its sixth floor, however, may be open or closed after that date depending on the decisions of their management teams.     

The six-storey Isetan opened its store at the complex then known as the Wiorld Trade Center in Bangkok in 1992.


