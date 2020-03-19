Section
SET down 31.75 points to 1,016.40 at opening
Business

published : 19 Mar 2020 at 10:08

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened down 3.03% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,016.40 points, down 31.75 points from Wednesday's close. The trade value was 2.12 billion baht with 309 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 668.12 points, down 25.02 points or 3.61%, with a total trade value of 1.59 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 1.28 points or 0.58% to stand at 217.81 points with total transaction value of 9 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

PTT

24.90

-1.60

-6.04

BAM

16.20

-0.20

-1.22

CPALL

58.50

-1.50

-2.50

PTTEP

51.50

-5.50

-9.65

ADVANC

178.00

-2.00

-1.11

