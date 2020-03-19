SET down 31.75 points to 1,016.40 at opening

Thai stocks opened down 3.03% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,016.40 points, down 31.75 points from Wednesday's close. The trade value was 2.12 billion baht with 309 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 668.12 points, down 25.02 points or 3.61%, with a total trade value of 1.59 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 1.28 points or 0.58% to stand at 217.81 points with total transaction value of 9 million baht.