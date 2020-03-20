Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SET up 31.56 points to 1,075.75 at opening
Business

SET up 31.56 points to 1,075.75 at opening

published : 20 Mar 2020 at 10:05

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened up 3.02% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,075.75 points, up 31.56 points from Thursday's close. The trade value was 4.89 billion baht with 686 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 716.76 points, up 24.77 points or 3.58%, with a total trade value of 3.53 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 3.93 points or 1.80% to stand at 221.68 points with total transaction value of 20 million baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

India executes four for 2012 bus rape, murder

NEW DELHI: India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women.

10:32
World

Pharma chiefs: Coronavirus vaccine will take 12-18 months

GENEVA: The pharmaceutical industry expects it will take 12 to 18 months to roll out a coronavirus vaccine, executives said Thursday, as they jointly pledged to make it available worldwide based on need.

10:05
Business

SET up 31.56 points to 1,075.75 at opening

Thai stocks opened up 3.02% at the start of trade this morning.

10:05