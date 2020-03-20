SET up 31.56 points to 1,075.75 at opening

Thai stocks opened up 3.02% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,075.75 points, up 31.56 points from Thursday's close. The trade value was 4.89 billion baht with 686 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 716.76 points, up 24.77 points or 3.58%, with a total trade value of 3.53 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 3.93 points or 1.80% to stand at 221.68 points with total transaction value of 20 million baht.