Bangkok Bank electronic system crashes
published : 25 Mar 2020 at 20:31
writer: Somruedi Banchongduang
Bangkok Bank's (BBL) electronic system crashed on Wednesday due mainly a flurry of small-ticket transactions.
The bank detected a failure across its electronic systems, ranging from automatic teller machines (ATMs) to internet and mobile banking. It was attempting to fix the problem and update uncompleted-transactions, said the bank’s executive vice- president Thaweelarp Rittapirom.
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) posted on Line chat that BBL had reported the system malfunction, and urged it to address the problem and inform customers.
A source in the banking circle said a huge number of transactions, particularly small-ticket transactions involving a fund-raising campaign, had disrupted BBL's electronic system and that the bank had asked the campaign to diversify its activities by using other banks.
- Keywords
- bank
- electronic system
- electronic
- system