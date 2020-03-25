Bangkok Bank electronic system crashes

Section
Business

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 20:31

writer: Somruedi Banchongduang

ATMs and other nodes on Bangkok Bank's electronic system crashed on Wednesday. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Bangkok Bank's (BBL) electronic system crashed on Wednesday due mainly a flurry of small-ticket transactions.

The bank detected a failure across its electronic systems, ranging from automatic teller machines (ATMs) to internet and mobile banking. It was attempting to fix the problem and update uncompleted-transactions, said the bank’s executive vice- president Thaweelarp Rittapirom.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) posted on Line chat that BBL had reported the system malfunction, and urged it to address the problem and inform customers.

A source in the banking circle said a huge number of transactions, particularly small-ticket transactions involving a fund-raising campaign, had disrupted BBL's electronic system and that the bank had asked the campaign to diversify its activities by using other banks.

