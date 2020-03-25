Bangkok Bank electronic system crashes

ATMs and other nodes on Bangkok Bank's electronic system crashed on Wednesday. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bangkok Bank's (BBL) electronic system crashed on Wednesday due mainly a flurry of small-ticket transactions.

The bank detected a failure across its electronic systems, ranging from automatic teller machines (ATMs) to internet and mobile banking. It was attempting to fix the problem and update uncompleted-transactions, said the bank’s executive vice- president Thaweelarp Rittapirom.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) posted on Line chat that BBL had reported the system malfunction, and urged it to address the problem and inform customers.

A source in the banking circle said a huge number of transactions, particularly small-ticket transactions involving a fund-raising campaign, had disrupted BBL's electronic system and that the bank had asked the campaign to diversify its activities by using other banks.