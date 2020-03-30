Section
SET down 22.07 points to 1,077.69 at opening
Business

published : 30 Mar 2020 at 10:13

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened down 2.01% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,077.69 points, down 22.07 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 2.87 billion baht with 519 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 722.76 points, down 17.29 points or 2.34%, with a total trade value of 2.05 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 2.04 points or 0.95% to stand at 212.56 points with total transaction value of 9 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

PTT

29.00

-1.00

-3.33

BAM

18.30

-0.30

-1.61

AOT

49.50

-1.00

-1.98

PTTEP

62.75

-1.75

-2.71

ADVANC

195.00

-4.00

-2.01

