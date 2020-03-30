SET down 22.07 points to 1,077.69 at opening

Thai stocks opened down 2.01% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,077.69 points, down 22.07 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 2.87 billion baht with 519 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 722.76 points, down 17.29 points or 2.34%, with a total trade value of 2.05 billion baht.

The MAI index went down 2.04 points or 0.95% to stand at 212.56 points with total transaction value of 9 million baht.