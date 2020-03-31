Thailand, Japan sign local currency swap arrangement

Section
Business

published : 31 Mar 2020 at 18:57

writer: Reuters

The Bank of Thailand and Bank of Japan signs a bilateral local currency swap arrangement for three years. (Bangkok Post photo)
The central banks of Thailand and Japan on Tuesday signed a bilateral local currency swap arrangement (BSA) to enhance the financial stability of the two countries, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

The arrangement allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to 240 billion baht or 800 billion yen, enabling them to provide baht or yen liquidity to eligible financial institutions in support of their cross-border operations, it said.

The BSA is effective as of March 31, for a period of three years.

