Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Digital payments nearly double in March amid virus outbreak
Business

Digital payments nearly double in March amid virus outbreak

published : 1 Apr 2020 at 18:03

writer: Reuters

Thailand's digital payments jumped 93% in March from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak pushes up demand for online services.

The number of transactions made via the PromptPay platform averaged about 11 million per day in March, up from 5.7 million per day in the same period last year, the central bank said.

The highest daily transactions were 15 million on March 31, it said.

Thailand has recorded 1,771 cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths. A state of emergency was enforced on March 26, and people have been asked to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia makes massive seizure of pangolin scales

Malaysian authorities seized about six tonnes of pangolin scales and smashed a smuggling syndicate, officials said Wednesday, as the country clamps down on rampant wildlife trafficking.

19:42
Business

Grab reduces commission

Grab Thailand has reduced the commission fee collected from food merchants from 35% to 30% to accommodate rising demand for food delivery in amid the pandemic.

18:34
Thailand

Fretting Friday

Authorities in Yala struggle to convince Muslim leaders of the need to suspend Friday prayers at mosques, as the number of coronavirus infections rises in the province.

18:05