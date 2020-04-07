SET up 46.03 points to 1,184.87 at opening

Thai stocks opened up 4.04% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,184.87 points, up 46.03 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 4.64 billion baht with 450 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 804.69 points, up 38.02 points or 4.96%, with a total trade value of 3.65 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 2.29 points or 1.04% to stand at 222.51 points with total transaction value of 30 million baht.