SET up 46.03 points to 1,184.87 at opening
Business

SET up 46.03 points to 1,184.87 at opening

published : 7 Apr 2020 at 10:07

writer: Online Reporters

Thai stocks opened up 4.04% at the start of trade this morning.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand's main index opened at 1,184.87 points, up 46.03 points from Friday's close. The trade value was 4.64 billion baht with 450 million shares traded.

The SET50 index opened at 804.69 points, up 38.02 points or 4.96%, with a total trade value of 3.65 billion baht.

The MAI index went up 2.29 points or 1.04% to stand at 222.51 points with total transaction value of 30 million baht.

Top 5 most active stocks by value

 

Price

Change

Baht

%

PTT

38.25

+2.75

+7.75

BAM

22.00

+0.90

+4.27

AOT

54.00

+4.00

+8.00

PTTEP

85.00

+6.00

+7.59

CPALL

62.00

+1.25

+2.06

