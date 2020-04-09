Finance Ministry to reduce period for handouts

Lavaron Sangsnit, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office.

The Finance Ministry could shorten the six-month period for handing out 5,000 baht a month to informal workers affected by the outbreak if the coronavirus pandemic can be contained before September, says the head of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

The government will redirect the budget to help other groups in dire need if that is the case, said Lavaron Sangsnit, director-general of the FPO.

The Finance Ministry initially estimated 200 billion baht for the cash giveaway.

Based on the National Statistical Office's population data, there are 44 million working-age people, of whom 38 million are working. Removing 2 million civil servants and 17 million farmers who are recipients of other assistance schemes, about 8 million are eligible for the cash handout, Mr Lavaron said.

He said the ministry would also consider applications for the handout of merchants older than 60 who provide their information to state officials to survey.

For handout recipients who post information that leads to a misunderstanding, the ministry will recall the assistance but will not take legal action against the recipients if they pay back the money, Mr Lavaron said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said about 9 million farm households will receive assistance under a royal decree to allow the government to borrow 1 trillion baht to alleviate the widespread impacts from the outbreak.

The agricultural sector has also felt the coronavirus impact, so a part of the borrowing under the royal decree will be allocated to help farmers, Mr Uttama said.

As the government focuses on improving liquidity to farm households, handing out money seems to be a way to help them, but the appropriate method is needed, he said.

Apart from the virus impact, farmers are ravaged by declining farm product prices, Mr Uttama said.

The Finance Ministry is considering how to assist farmers who form the majority of the Thai population, he said, adding that some family members who lost jobs from the coronavirus crisis have returned to their hometowns.

According to the executive decree on 1 trillion baht in borrowing recently approved by the cabinet, 600 billion baht will go to health-related plans and financial aid to affected people, including the 5,000-baht monthly handouts to an estimated 9 million self-employed and laid-off people, which will be extended to six months from three months previously.

The remaining 400 billion baht will go to economic and social rehabilitation through projects aimed at creating jobs, strengthening communities and building infrastructure.

Mr Uttama said the impact of the coronavirus crisis exceeds that of the 1997 financial meltdown, as the former has dealt a blow to all economic segments.