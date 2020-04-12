Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Saudis delay crude pricing decision as output-cut talks drag on
Business

Saudis delay crude pricing decision as output-cut talks drag on

published : 12 Apr 2020 at 15:49

writer: Bloomberg News

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of Opec and non-Opec countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of Opec and non-Opec countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)

Saudi Arabia is delaying a key pricing decision for its crude exports yet again as the kingdom’s talks to secure agreement among global producers for a massive coordinated supply cut stretch into a fourth day.

State producer Saudi Aramco is now set to decide on and announce pricing for May crude exports on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The official selling prices, or OSPs, were meant to be released April 5 before being delayed to allow producers time to discuss output cuts amid demand destruction due to the coronavirus.

This is the third time the pricing decision has been pushed back as Saudi Arabia continues talks with Mexico, the last hold-out on the output deal.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Silent streets for water festival in Myanmar lockdown

Like Songkran in Thailand, Myanmar's New Year festival of Thingyan is the country's biggest public holiday -- normally a week of nationwide celebration and water fights, with soaked revellers partying late into the night.

17:32
Thailand

Bodies of missing girl students found in river

KANCHANABURI: The bodies of two girl students who went missing on Friday in the Kwae Noy river in this western province were recovered on Sunday, authorities said.

17:21
Sports

British racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

LONDON: Stirling Moss, the archetypal British racer widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died at the age of 90.

17:16