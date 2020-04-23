March foreign tourist arrivals tumble 76.4% y/y
writer: Reuters
Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4% in March from a year earlier after a 42.8% drop in the previous month, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Thursday.
A total of 820,000 tourists in March spent about 39.5 billion baht, down 77.6% from a year earlier.
Visitors from China, the country's biggest source of tourists, plunged 94.2% from a year earlier.
Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts accounting for 11% of gross domestic product last year.