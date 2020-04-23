Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
March foreign tourist arrivals tumble 76.4% y/y
Business

March foreign tourist arrivals tumble 76.4% y/y

published : 23 Apr 2020 at 11:21

writer: Reuters

This photo taken on April 4, 2020 shows a motorbike passing through the closed down Soi Cowboy street in Bangkok, a road usually busy with sex workers and customers but now closed for business as authorities seek to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP file photo)
This photo taken on April 4, 2020 shows a motorbike passing through the closed down Soi Cowboy street in Bangkok, a road usually busy with sex workers and customers but now closed for business as authorities seek to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP file photo)

Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4% in March from a year earlier after a 42.8% drop in the previous month, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Thursday.

A total of 820,000 tourists in March spent about 39.5 billion baht, down 77.6% from a year earlier.

Visitors from China, the country's biggest source of tourists, plunged 94.2% from a year earlier.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts accounting for 11% of gross domestic product last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (34)
MOST RECENT
World

Digital video game spending hits record high under virus lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO: Spending on digital video games hit a record high $10 billion in March as people stuck at home under coronavirus lockdowns turned to gaming, market tracker SuperData reported on Thursday.

13:45
Sports

Impossible to delay Olympics again, says Tokyo chief

TOKYO: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics cannot be delayed beyond the year-long postponement already forced by the coronavirus outbreak, the organising committee's president has warned in comments published Thursday.

13:45
Thailand

Phuket: One new infection, Covid cases total 197

PHUKET: A woman employed at a post office on Patong beach has been diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in this island province to 197.

12:42