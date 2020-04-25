SRT invests in Big Data in bid to boost rehab efforts

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is spending at least 300 million baht to hire a consulting firm to digitialise and create Big Data for its 200,000-plus rai in property holdings nationwide.

Worawut Mala, deputy governor overseeing asset management, said on Friday that the SRT had just signed a contract hiring Fict Associate Co to digitalise its property data.

The SRT spent 314 million baht to hire the firm to digitalise data for its over 234,976 rai of land which is spread across the country.

The plan is part of the debt-ridden rail operator's efforts to improve its asset management and the SRT specifically plans to create a Geographic Information System for its land.

"Big data will enable SRT to manage land rental contracts and better maximise profits," said Mr Worawut.

Fict -- a Bangkok-based consultant firm founded in 2008 -- has experience of working with state agencies and ministries in developing and improving IT databases as well as conducting feasibility studies and designs for telecommunications, energy and transport projects.

Suchat Siwarangkun, CEO of Fict, reiterated the asset survey and electronic database project were part of the SRT's rehabilitation efforts.

"Accurate and updated information in a digital form is important to the SRT's aim to succeed in its business rehabilitation programme," said Mr Suchat.

The electronic database is required to be completed in the next two years, he said.

Citing current information by the SRT, Mr Suchat said the SRT has 234,976 rai nationwide.

About 80.68% of these land plots are connected to a highway, 15.45% is "idle land" in that it is not being used for train service operations, 2.27% is located in and around train stations and 1.6% is employed as office space and accommodation for SRT officials.