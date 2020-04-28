BBS consortium wins U-tapao airport bid

The subcommittee handling infrastructure development projects at the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) chaired by Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana on Monday chose the BBS consortium to win the bid to build the 290-billion-baht Eastern Airport City Project at U-tapao.

Kanit Sangsubhan, the EEC Office's secretary-general, said the subcommittee will propose the winning bidder for the project to the EEC Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday and for cabinet approval at a later date.

The BBS consortium comprises Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, Bangkok Airways and BTS Group Holdings.

The other two bidders for the project were a CP-led group -- which included Thana Holding, Italian-Thai Development, Ch.Karnchang, B Grimm Joint Ventures Holding and Orient Success International -- and the Grand Consortium, comprising Grande Asset Hotel and Property, Asia Aviation and Christiani & Nielsen Thai.

In January, the committee that oversaw the recent bidding for the project chaired by Navy Chief Adm Luechai Ruddit preferred the BBS consortium proposal because it offered the best returns generated by airport city development.

The aviation city is one of five megaprojects under the government's infrastructure development in the flagship EEC.

The five projects, worth 695 billion baht in total, include a high-speed railway linking three key airports (225 billion); a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre (10.6 billion); the third phase of Laem Chabang seaport (114 billion); and the third phase of Map Ta Phut seaport (55.4 billion).

The Eastern Airport City project covering 6,500 rai includes a third passenger terminal, commercial gateway and a ground transport centre, MRO centre, cargo and an aviation training centre.

Mr Kanit said the project is expected to be complete by 2024, which is likely to align with the aviation business's expected recovery.

"While the pandemic has seriously affected the overall aviation business, the International Transport Association predicts the aviation industry is expected to recover by 50% in the first half of next year," he said.