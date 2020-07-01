Section
Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over palm oil
Business

Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over palm oil

published : 1 Jul 2020 at 19:20

writer: Reuters

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Klang, Malaysia, June 15, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, on Wednesday said it will take legal action with the World Trade Organisation against the European Union's "anti-palm oil campaign" via a dispute settlement mechanism.

EU policies under its Delegation Regulation restricts free trade practices, Malaysian Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said in a statement.

Malaysia will also act as a third party in Indonesia' WTO case against the EU, he said.

Neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia together produce 85% of the world's palm oil.


