Headline CPI down 1.57%
Business

Headline CPI down 1.57%

published : 3 Jul 2020 at 11:34

writer: Reuters

The headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped 1.57% in June from a year earlier, a less than expected decline, commerce ministry data showed on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 2.80% in a Reuters poll, and May's 3.44% decline.

The core CPI index dipped 0.05% from a year earlier, the first drop in more than 10 years. That compared with a forecast of 0.0%, and May's 0.01% rise

