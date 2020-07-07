Malaysia cuts key rate to historic low of 1.75%

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's central bank on Tuesday cut its key interest rate for a fourth straight meeting to a historic low, as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and faltering demand for its exports.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) eased its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%. A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll had expected a rate reduction of at least 25 bps.