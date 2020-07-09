'Survival Team' set up for Thai Airways

Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron

A so-called "Survival Team" has been formed to work out a business plan for Thai Airways International (THAI) to support the debt rehabilitation of the carrier, according to a source at the airline.

Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron has ordered the team to get up and running.

The Survival Team is in charge of producing a business plan, effective from July 9 to Oct 31.

It represents an integral part of the rehabilitation blueprint which the airline will submit to the Central Bankruptcy Court on Aug 17, one day before the court is scheduled to decide whether to admit the airline's rehab case, according to the source.

The source said the team will be headed by Chai Eamsiri, vice-president for Petroleum, Corporate Insurance and Aviation Environment.

It will comprise 21 members who are executives of various departments of the airline.

The team will be advised by executive vice-presidents for commerce, corporate strategy and sustainable development, operations, and the technical department.

On Wednesday, Mr Chansin also signed an order appointing Nond Kalinta, vice-president for Alliances and Commercial Strategy Department, to concurrently hold the post of acting executive vice-president for corporate strategy and sustainable development.

The appointment came into effect immediately.

Also on Thursday, acting executive vice-president for commerce Wiwat Piyawiroj admitted tickets on THAI flights have been offered for sale for next month although no date has been set as to when the airline will resume its scheduled flights and what cities it will fly to.

Mr Wiwat said it was normal practice for commercial airlines to prepare marketing plans ahead of time while keeping in mind the economic outlook in a given year.