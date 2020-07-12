Traders let over border to pick up merchandise

The Klong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo opposite the Cambodian border town of Poipet will open its doors for five hours starting from 8am every day. (Bangkok Post file photo)

SA KAEO: Checkpoints are being reopened to Cambodian traders for five hours a day as border markets on the Thai side slowly return to business, according to local authorities.

The Cambodian traders were told by the governor of Banteay Meanchey province that the Klong Luek checkpoint opposite the Cambodian border town of Poipet will open its doors for five hours starting from 8am every day.

Traders from Poipet are permitted to enter Klong Luek to collect merchandise they left behind at their shops when the Covid-19 pandemic struck which led to the border being closed.

Although Covid-19 restrictions are largely lifted, borders with neighbouring countries remain shut, prompting calls for the checkpoint reopening.

Permission was granted for Cambodian traders to come in for the purpose of picking up their merchandise before heading back to Poipet, according to a border source.

The traders are barred from engaging in buying or selling goods. They must also register for border entry and each trader may only arrive in a truck with no more than two people on board.

Once there, they will go through health screening and must wear face masks at all times. They will be watched by authorities and not permitted to leave except to return to Poipet.

A similar reopening for merchandise collection is also taking place at the Ta Phraya, Nong Prue and Khao Din border passes in the province.