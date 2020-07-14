Singapore, Malaysia to start green lane for business travel

A view of the causeway bordering Malaysia's southern state of Johor Bahru (background) and Singapore (foreground) on Nov 26, 2013. (AFP file photo)

Singapore and Malaysia will implement a reciprocal green lane for cross-border travel between both countries, according to a press statement from both ministries of foreign affairs.

Officials are working toward a target start date of Aug 10.

According to the statement, the green lane will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by prevailing Covid-19 prevention and public health measures which are mutually agreed upon by both countries. They will have to submit a controlled itinerary and adhere to it.

Both countries will allow residents who hold long-term passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

After three consecutive months in their country of work, they may be permitted to return to their home country for short-term leave and thereafter re-enter for at least another three months.

Both countries have agreed to develop other appropriate schemes for cross-border movement of people including a daily cross-border commuting proposal for work purposes.