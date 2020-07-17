Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Monetary policy should remain accommodative, says BoT
Business

Monetary policy should remain accommodative, says BoT

published : 17 Jul 2020 at 10:44

writer: Reuters

The central bank has advised that monetary policy should remain accommodative for some time to support Southeast Asia's worst performing economy through the coronavirus pandemic and help inflation return to target.

The Monetary Policy Committee expects headline inflation - projected at minus 1.7% this year - to get back to the 1%-3% target range in the second quarter of 2021, the The Bank of Thailand said in an open letter to the finance minister dated July 8 and released late on Thursday.

Over the next 12 months, average inflation was projected at minus 0.9%, the BoT said, adding supply-side pressures would remain low as a slow global economic recovery continued to weigh on world energy prices.

"The accommodative monetary policy should be maintained for some period of time to bolster the economic recovery and domestic purchasing power after the Covid-19 spread is under control," it said.

Such a policy would also facilitate the return of headline inflation to target and reduce financial stability risks stemming from liquidity problems and the deteriorating debt servicing capability of households and businesses, the BoT said.

For the full letter, click here.

The BoT has cut the policy rate three times this year to a record low of 0.50%. It will next review policy on Aug. 5.

The BoT has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will shrink by a record 8.1% this year as the outbreak batters vital tourism and domestic activity.

On Tuesday, the central bank said economic activity might not return to levels seen before the pandemic until 2022, but the policy rate was unlikely to go to zero percent.

Thailand has recorded no domestic virus transmissions for 52 days, but has not allowed foreign tourists to return yet.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

All clear, so far

About 2,500 people were tested following the Covid-19 scares in Rayong and Bangkok and, with about half the results in, all are negative so far, says the disease control chief.

11:26
World

British Airways retiring entire 747 fleet after pandemic travel slump

LONDON: UK flag carrier British Airways is retiring its entire Boeing 747 "Jumbo Jet" fleet, it said Friday, following the huge hit to international air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:45
Business

Monetary policy should remain accommodative, says BoT

The central bank has advised that monetary policy should remain accommodative for some time to support Southeast Asia's worst performing economy through the coronavirus pandemic and help inflation return to target.

10:44