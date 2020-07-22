Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Phuket in big push to revive tourism
Business

Phuket in big push to revive tourism

published : 22 Jul 2020 at 04:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Promthep Cape, one of the island's best-known locations, hopes to see large numbers of local tourists soon.
Promthep Cape, one of the island's best-known locations, hopes to see large numbers of local tourists soon.

Phuket: The island province is drawing up short, medium and long-term campaigns to revive the local tourism industry, brought to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Provincial governor Narong Woonsew said on Tuesday the province contributes 400 billion baht in tourism revenue to the country each year on average.

The sector, which employed 323,219 people locally before Covid-19 struck early this year, generated 245 billion baht in annual gross provincial product (GPP).

Mr Narong said the pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to Phuket's tourism industry on which 80% of its economy depends.

The damage to the province's tourism sector caused by the outbreak is estimated at 160 billion baht. It is forecast the number of tourist visiting Phuket this year will shrink to only five million, substantially down from last year's figure of 14.4 million. Of those five million tourists, 1.5 million are predicted to be Thais.

Mr Narong said the huge dent in tourism has prompted a rethink of the province's economic advancement strategy, whereby it will reduce its dependence on one sector and diversify by developing other potential growth-driver businesses.

When the tourism industry in Phuket takes a battering, the entire local economy also crashes, the governor said.

Mr Narong said the priority now is to get the economy back on its feet by implementing short, medium and long term revival campaigns involving cooperation between the public and private sectors.

In the short term, the government is offering a 40% subsidy on air tickets and accommodation for people taking a holiday in the province over the next three months. Also, medical workers are entitled to a travel and accommodation discount as gesture of thanks from the government for their efforts in battling Covid-19.

In the medium and longer term, the provincial office and tourism companies are looking to develop non-tourism sectors to help drive the province's growth. They include education, health and wellness, seafood and gastronomy businesses.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (24)
MOST RECENT
World

Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday defended his decision to agree to a hostage-taker's bizarre demand that he post a movie recommendation to end a 12-hour stand-off.

22 Jul 2020
World

Rampant virus won’t deter Bali’s plan to welcome back tourists

Bali, Indonesia’s most popular holiday destination, is pressing ahead with a plan to welcome back visitors to revive its tourism-reliant economy even as the resort island continues to report a surge in new coronavirus cases.

22 Jul 2020
Thailand

Bumpy ride

The anti-graft agency has accused Yingluck Shinawatra and others of abusing their authority in a project to showcase the country when she was the prime minister.

22 Jul 2020