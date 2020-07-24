Govt to offer B30bn of green bonds in August

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, centre, the Public Debt Management Office director-general, briefs the media on the planned offer of green bonds, at the Finance Ministry on Friday. (Photo from @MoFNewsStationThailand Facebook account)

Thailand will offer up to 30 billion baht of 15-year green bonds to investors next month to help finance coronavirus support measures, a Finance Ministry official said on Friday.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, the Public Debt Management Office director-general, told a briefing the bonds will be offered to institutional investors, with book building set on Aug 13. They will be sold at Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya and Standard Chartered Bank Thai.

Some 20 billion of bonds will be for the government's 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and 10 billion baht for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the official said.

The bonds were being offered in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), the MRTA and the National Housing Authority (NHA).

The ministry did not menton the interest rate. A green bond is normally a fixed-income instrument and comes with tax incentives to enhance their attractiveness to investors.

The ministry said it also supports BAAC and NHA plans to issue green bonds by the end of the fiscal year.