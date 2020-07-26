Consumer group calls for checks on airline refunds

The Foundation for Consumers has called on the Ombudsman to check on the enforcement of Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regulations following complaints about airlines' failure to refund customers unable to fly domestic routes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 300 complaints have been lodged with the foundation regarding the lack of refunds, according to Saree Ongsomwang, the foundation secretary-general.

The complaints involved refunds not being offered for unused tickets after customers cancelled their domestic travels because of the disease outbreak. In some cases, travel had to be postponed as the airlines themselves cancelled the flights.

Ms Saree said the customers contacted the airlines but were told there was no policy to refund under the circumstances. Some airlines offered to rebook the flight at a later date and ignored the customers' demand for a refund.

A customer, who asked to be called Kratai, said she booked a return ticket in January for travel from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani between April 11-19 which marked the peak period of Covid-19 pandemic when airlines suspended flying.

She decided to cancel both flights and has tried in vain get a refund, repeatedly calling the airline by phone and leaving messages on its Facebook page.

Sophon Noorat, a legal specialist at the foundation, said people phoned almost daily between March and May seeking advice on how to deal with the denied refunds. Many raised complaints with state agencies but were not given help.

Ms Saree, meanwhile, urged the Ombudsman to step in and formally seek the CAAT's explanation on any progress it has made in enforcing the Covid 19-affected airfare refund regulations.

The CAAT said ticket prices from flights cancelled either by customers or airlines as a result of the pandemic must be reimbursed.