Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tourist arrivals slump 66% y/y
Business

Tourist arrivals slump 66% y/y

published : 29 Jul 2020 at 10:08

writer: Reuters

There were no foreign tourist arrivals for a third straight month in June, as borders remained closed amid the pandemic, with a consequent 66% year-on-year drop in the January-June period to 6.69 million visitors, tourism ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In January-June, spending by foreign tourists was 332 billion baht, down 65% from a year earlier.

The tourism-reliant country, which had a record 39.8 million tourist arrivals last year, imposed a ban on incoming passenger flights in April, when it first recorded zero foreign visitors.

In June 2019 alone, there were 3.05 million foreign tourists who spent about 131 billion baht.

The state of emergency is being extended until the end of August to control the coronavirus outbreak, although there has been no local virus transmission recorded for more than two months.

The central bank has forecast the number of foreign tourists will plunge 80% this year to 8 million. Last year, spending by foreign visitors accounted for 11.4% of gross domestic product. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Virus sparks bitter rift in France's champagne industry

REIMS, France: France's coronavirus crisis has sparked a fierce battle in its hallowed champagne industry over this season's harvest, with producers and growers at loggerheads over how much bubbly should be put into bottles.

10:45
Thailand

Protest against fishing ban in local swamp

CHAIYAPHUM: About 200 villagers from tambon Lahan in Chaturat district rallied at a shrine beside Bung Lahan swamp in protest at being barred from fishing and collecting produce there since it was declared a game reserve by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in 2009.

10:19
Business

June factory output down, better than expected

The manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped a less-than-expected 17.66% in June from a year earlier, led by lower production of cars, petroleum and tyres during the coronavirus outbreak, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

10:17