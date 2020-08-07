CP buying online auction platform

The Charoen Pokphand Group says it is acquiring the Hong Kong-based e-commerce platform Chilindo for US$18 million (560 million baht), expanding its digital business as consumer behaviour changes.

The acquisition of the auction-based platform will be made by Ascend Commerce, the digital arm of the agro-industrial and communications conglomerate, CP said on Friday.

Chilindo is intended to complement its WeMall online shopping platform and develop Thailand’s digital economy as the e-commerce market has been growing amid the pandemic, chief executive Suphachai Chearavanont said in a statement.

WeMall competes with bigger platforms including Alibaba-owned Lazada, Singapore-based Shopee and JD Central, a joint venture between Central Group and China’s JD.com.

Thailand has also become well-known for the willingness of its online shoppers to buy directly from merchants through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

“Chilindo’s plan to enter the international e-commerce market will increase the ability of Thai e-commerce brands to compete on an international level,” Mr Suphachai said, adding that the onset of 5G technology would help give the sector a further boost.

CP Group owns True Corporation Plc, parent of True Move, the country’s second largest mobile operator, which won 5G licences in February.