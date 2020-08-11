AIS, Nadao push VR content

Mr Pratthana says the collaboration will provide exclusive content made for VR viewing.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's largest mobile operator by subscribers, announced on Monday a collaboration with Nadao Bangkok, an artist management and production house, to create the first virtual reality (VR) content in Thailand.

Viewers can interact with the content while watching it, which creates fun and engagement, via AIS VR 4K glasses, said the company.

AIS also debuted the country's first 5G VR live stream of Nadao's youth actors for a fan meeting.

The move is in preparation for the event "AIS VR Originals The 1st Virtual Fan Meeting", a VR live stream meant to provide a feeling of intimacy with the artists.

Pratthana Leelapanang, AIS's chief consumer business officer, said the company is creating an entertainment phenomenon for Thailand.

The collaboration showcases 5G network innovation and VR technology to generate growth opportunities for the Thai entertainment industry, encouraging the next generation of VR content creators, he said.

"This collaboration will provide exclusive content made for VR viewing," said Mr Pratthana. "Using the AIS VR 4K glasses on our 5G network will provide the full experience of watching content in the virtual world, presenting a clearer picture, more fun, more realism and an immersive experience with more content."

AIS is also joining with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote the beauty of Thailand in five lesser known provinces -- Bueng Kan, Phatthalung, Lampang, Ratchaburi and Trat -- via a 360-degree VR format to stimulate tourism there.

Another project involves working with Absolute You, a major fitness lifestyle player, to create a 360-degree VR experience for home workouts.